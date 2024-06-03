Connect with us

Controller of Budget allegedly tightens the noose on Government expenditure

KDRTV News Nairobi- The Controller of Budget Rejects Over Sh58 Billion in Spending Requests, Including those from Presidential William Ruto’s Office, Various Ministries, and Agencies.

According to the national government budget review, the National Treasury approved over Sh66 billion in additional expenditure from July 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024 However, of this extra spending, only Sh8 billion has received approval from the budget controller.

The COB has rejected key spending requests by President William Ruto’s administration, including the Sh400 million spent by State House on motor vehicles last July. -COB Margaret Nyakang’o is yet to approve Sh700 million allocated for the construction of a modern presidential dais at State House.

Among the rejected spending requests are funds for the KICC facelift, Co-vid-19 response, pending bills, IFMIS support, and resettlement of Mau forest evictees. -Nyakang’o rejected requests such as Sh1.58 billion for the KICC facelift and Sh104 million to support the operations of the Trade Cabinet secretary.

An expenditure of Sh1.14 billion to support the IFMIS department’s operations is also yet to be approved.

COB is yet to approve Sh3.4 billion used by the National Treasury to pay pending bills and settle outstanding invoices under various projects -The Treasury spent Sh10.9 billion to cater to the KRA budget deficit, pending bills, and additional funding for revenue mobilization, but only Sh1 billion has been approved.

Some Sh450 million cash for VAT refund to the US embassy and Sh290 million for the Medical Services department for the Co-vid-19 outbreak are also yet to be approved.

Mau forest evictees were resettled at Sh660 million, and Sh1 billion spent on procurement of e-passport booklets is also yet to be approved. Treasury approved Sh1.5 billion for multi-security operations, only Sh594 million was approved by COB.

Only Sh78 million was approved for the Eastern electricity highway project out of Sh2.3 billion requested. Nyakang’o has yet to approve spending of about Sh18 billion used on fuel subsidies, and President Ruto’s office’s request for Sh211 million for small claims courts was rejected.

The Defence ministry’s spending of Sh200 million on El Nino rains response and Sh2.3 billion by the Energy ministry for a project connecting power between Kenya and Ethiopia were also rejected. Another rejected request was for Sh150 million to facilitate the activities of the Government Spokesperson’s office.

 

