Controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie Jailed for 200 Years

The Director of Public Prosecutions has secured a jail term of 200 years for the controversial 53-year-old preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie.

The DPP also secured a jail term of between 100 years and 160 years for 26 co-convicts over the murder of 191 people at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County, between January 2021 and September 2023.

Justice Diana Kavedza sentenced Mackenzie to 200 years; 15 convicts were sentenced to 160 years’ imprisonment; 10 convicts were jailed for a term of 140 years; one accused was jailed for 100 years, and two others were each jailed for 10 years.

Justice Kavedza sentenced Enos Amanya Ngala to serve 10 years in jail after he entered a plea-bargaining agreement with the ODPP, where he pleaded guilty to all 191 counts of murder.

The convicts were sentenced on 183 counts of murder by starvation, 8 counts of murder by direct homicide, and one count of the death of an adult.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Kavedza ruled that the prosecution established death in all 191 counts, with starvation as the cause of death in 72 cases and additional deaths from asphyxia, manual neck compression, and traumatic head injury.

“The court also found that in 110 cases, the cause of death was unascertained due to decomposition and the surrounding circumstances supported the inference that these victims also died from starvation under the fasting regime,” the ODPP stated.

The court also found that Mackenzie radicalized members of Good News International, with the teaching satisfying the definition of an extreme belief system.

Further, Justice Kavedza found that Mackenzie’s church denounced formal education as satanic, rejected modern medicine and hospitals as instruments of the devil, and portrayed the government and its identification programmes, including the Huduma Number and civic institutions, as the beast of Revelation.

“His followers sold property, resigned from employment, withdrew children from school, destroyed identification documents, and relocated to Chakama Ranch, divided into biblical villages including Galilaya, Judea, Tiro, Bethlehem, Sidoni, Samaria, and Sikari,” the ODPP said.

Mackenzie later directed his followers to fast to death to “meet” Jesus in a prescribed sequence: children first, followed by youth, women, men, and finally Mackenzie and his family. Those who resisted were to be forced to comply through kicks and blows.

The evidence established Mackenzie issued a directive requiring followers to fast to death, beginning with children, and that the directive was enforced through violence, confinement, and the withholding of food and water until unascertained death.

The court held that the pathologist could not determine the cause of death in 110 cases to decomposition or the surrounding circumstances of the fasting regime.