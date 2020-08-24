CORONAVIRUS: Hong Kong Experts Confirms First Re-infection Case

(KDRTV)-Hong Kong scientists have proclaimed that they have confirmed the first case of coronavirus re-infection four and a half months after the first infection.

After assessing the sequence of the genome, theY found out that the second virus was “clearly different” from the first infection

All along, the scientist have believed that infected persons develop an immune response as their body battle the virus and help them anticipate re-infection but the strength of the protection is not yet clear

If coronavirus re-infection is something to go by then there will be need of numerous vaccines to protect people against the novel virus

At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging experts not to make a conclusion on one incident

Detailed scientific publication behind the incident has not been made thus several aspects of the revelation is still misty

The expert also alleges that re-infected patients tend to be asymptomatic

The announcement has come hours after US President Donald Trump announced that FDA has authorized widespread use of blood plasma treatment against COVID-19.

However, President Donald Trump critics and WHO has cast doubts over the effectiveness of the therapy; Trump critics referred to the treatment as only a potential therapy that needed further evaluation.

They accused Mr. Trump of pushing FDA to approve the therapy against its will but in a retaliation response, Trump argued that the approval lingered following political implications

