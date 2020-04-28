CORONAVIRUS: Latest Update From Kenya

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 11 more positive cases of coronavirus after 589 samples were tested in the last 24 hours raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 374

Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman during a presser on Tuesday said that seven out of the new patients are from Nairobi and four are from Mombasa

Among the new eleven COVID-19 patients two are children aged three years and the oldest of the new patient was a 70-year-old

In Nairobi, the cases were reported in Kawangware (4) and one each in Manji, Eastleigh and Kaloleni estates while all of the four cases from Mombasa were reported from Kibokoni (Old Town)

“We therefore want to request residents of these areas to take extra measures to avoid contracting the virus,” said Dr. Aman.

The high profile Health Ministry official also said that the government would enhance contact tracing, surveillance and infection control management in Mombasa following the rising in trends in the counties

“It is important to note the trend of positive cases have been restricted to Nairobi and Mombasa. This indicative of increased local transmission in these two counties. The rest of the counties are advised to continue observing the containment measures,” added Dr. Aman.

During the same briefing, the Health Ministry also confirmed that 10 more patients have been discharged raising the total number of fully recovered to 124 however the number of fatalities remain at 14