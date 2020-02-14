News
Coronavirus: Medical Staff Numbers Highlighted in New Death Toll
KDRTV has confirmed reports indicating that Chinese health authorities have given figures for health workers who have perished following the deadly coronavirus that originated in the Hubei province of China.
As it stands, six health workers have lost their lives after being infected with the dreadful virus
On the other side, 1716 people have been infected by the virus since the outbreak in the Hubei province
The death toll of the coronavirus is more than 1300 people
KDRTV also understands that the virus has also spread to other countries such as the United States of America
The total number of the infections now stands at 63, 922 cases, according to the National Health Commission of China
The WHO has declared coronavirus as a world health emergency and trafficked its staff to help in preventing further infections of the virus in the country.
Many countries have also suspended their flights to China amid fears of coronavirus infections
Initially, the WHO was worried about the capacity of China to halt the new cases of coronavirus in the country
Again, the regional branch of WHO in Africa also confirmed that they are working round the clock to make sure that they establish capable laboratories in Africa to handle the cases of coronavirus should there be an outbreak.
