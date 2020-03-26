Coronavirus; New Case Confirmed in Western Region

A new case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Western Region.

In a statement by Kakamega Governor Wycliff Oparanya said that a 19-year-old student who jetted into the country last week from London had tested positive.

“A student who jetted into the country recently has tested positive for the deadly virus and they have been put on isolation,” the Governor stated.

A ward representative in the county was on Thursday morning put on a 14-day self- quarantine.

The confirmation has increased the number of patients suffering from the disease in the country to 26 since the first case was reported two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that the first patient who had tested positive for the virus in the country had fully healed.

The Head of State said this during a press conference that was held in State House where he also announced a raft of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

The measures include; senior government officials taking paycut, a curfew that is scheduled to kick off on Friday this week.