Corruption and Impunity over CDF Funds by Hon. Silvanus Osoro

KDRTV News Kisii- The Member of parliament for South Mugirango Silvanus Osoro who also doubles up as the Government Chief Whip has sent shock waves across the Country as he brands school buses bought by the Constituency development fund and tagging his name on the buses.

Parents and students have always protested against this act but always been told that if anyone dares question the action their ward or location may be blacklisted by the vocal member of parliament who is aiming to dethrone the current Governor of Kisii County Simba Arati.

The school buses that are used by their schools and community for various functions have always been spotted in different parts of the country and usually raised eyebrows by onlookers who spot them and question why the buses bear Silvanus Osoro’s name.

Some school head teachers who requested anonymity have claimed that Hon. Silvanus Osoro is very terrible dictator and you either listen to what he tells you or leave it so the school principals’ are forced to toe the line of Osoro’s thought or miss out on government programs which he treats as a personal property.

In the recent past it’s alleged that he’s the one sponsoring goons to disrupt political meetings organized by Governor Arati and many local residents especially in South Mugirango have been injured in a stampede or gun shots meted to them by alleged goons sent by Hon. Silvanus Osoro.

Mr. Silvanus has bragged on how he bribes or buys opposition members of parliament to vote for the government’s controversial bills by sending them out of the country or by paying them to be absent during the parliamentary voting times.

The controversial government Chief Whip claims that he’s president Ruto’s point man in Nyanza province and without his word President William Ruto cannot listen to anyone else and has been warning the communities in Nyanza region to abandon the opposition and support President Ruto for them to get development or recognition from the Government.