Court Assistant Arrested Over Ksh10,000 Bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested a court assistant attached to the Mombasa Law Courts in connection with soliciting and receiving a bribe to interfere with a court process.

The suspect, identified as Ben Wambua Muthoka, allegedly demanded KSh10,000 from a complainant in exchange for concealing or withholding a court file in which the complainant is an accused person in an ongoing criminal case.

According to the EACC, the alleged act was intended to delay or frustrate the judicial process.

“The suspect, Ben Wambua Muthoka, based at the Mombasa Law Courts, allegedly demanded Kes10,000 from a complainant in exchange for concealing or withholding a court file in which the complainant is an accused in an ongoing criminal matter. The act was intended to delay or frustrate the judicial process,” EACC stated.

The commission received a bribery complaint on March 13, 2026, and conducted preliminary investigations that confirmed the bribe demand.

EACC detectives subsequently mounted an operation on March 17, 2026, leading to the arrest of the suspect as he received the money.

The suspect was taken to the Commission’s Lower Coast Regional Office, Mombasa, for processing and later held overnight at Central Police Station.

Muthoka has since been released on cash bail of Kes20,000 pending the conclusion of the bribery investigation.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points and urges members of the public to report any instances of corruption or unethical conduct,” EACC added.

This comes days after EACC officers arrested a Kenya Power and Lighting Company employee over allegations of extorting Kes300,000 from a customer in exchange for reconnecting electricity at Runda Mumwe Estate.

The suspect, Bernard Githinji Maina, a meter reader attached to the Runda sector, allegedly demanded the Kes300,000 from the complainant on January 24, 2026, to facilitate the reconnection of power.

It is further alleged that the suspect threatened to have the customer billed Kes2,000,000 should he decline to pay the requested bribe.

EACC conducted preliminary investigations and mounted an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest as he received Kes180,000 from the complainant at Runda Mumwe Estate.