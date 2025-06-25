Court Blocks Communication Authority’s Ban On Live Protest Coverage

The High Court has suspended the directive by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) that banned live television and radio coverage of ongoing protests.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the conservatory order on June 25, following a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the CA’s move.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued suspending, with immediate effect, the directive Ref No. CA/CE/BC/TV90A or any other directive issued by the Communication Authority of Kenya to all television and radio stations directing them to stop live coverage of the demonstrations of 25th June 2025 or any other demonstrations, until the hearing and determination of the application and petition,” Justice Mwita stated.

The High Court judge also directed that any broadcasting signals that had been switched off as a result of the directive be restored immediately.

“Any Broadcasting signals that may have been switched off as a result of the referenced directive be restored with immediate effect, pending further orders of the court,” Mwita added.

CA had earlier ordered media houses to stop the live coverage of the protests.

In a letter addressed to media houses, CA noted that the live broadcasts were contrary to the law.

“The live coverage of the June 25th, 2025, demonstrations are contrary to Articles 33(2) and 34(1) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 461 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

“This is therefore to direct all television and radio stations to stop any live coverage of the demonstrations forthwith. Failure to abide by this directive will result in regulatory action as stipulated in the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998,” CA directed.

