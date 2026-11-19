The High Court has overturned the Ministry of Education’s plan to merge Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teacher training with primary teacher training, ruling that the government failed to demonstrate that it had conducted adequate public participation before introducing the changes.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Justice Patricia Mande declared unconstitutional a circular issued by the ministry on January 19, 2026, after finding that it had not provided documentary evidence to support its claim that stakeholders had been consulted.

The case was filed by the Kenya Union of Pre-Primary Education Teachers (KUNOPPET), which challenged the proposed restructuring, arguing that the changes had been introduced without adequate consultation and interfered with the constitutional mandate of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The circular had introduced a new teacher training qualification combining the Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE) and the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) into a single programme known as the Diploma in Teacher Education – Pre-Primary and Primary (DTE PP&P).

The changes also discontinued the Upgrade Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (UDECTE), with the ministry directing the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to stop registering candidates for the previous courses. Teacher training colleges were also instructed to offer the new qualification exclusively through full-time studies, suspending the school-based option used by serving teachers to upgrade their qualifications while working.

In its defence, the ministry maintained that it had conducted extensive consultations across the country before introducing the policy. However, Justice Mande said it failed to produce consultation reports or records of stakeholder engagements to substantiate those claims.

The judge acknowledged that the national government has constitutional authority to formulate education policies, set standards and oversee curricula and examinations. However, she emphasised that such powers must be exercised in accordance with Article 10 of the Constitution, which identifies public participation as a key principle of governance.

She further ruled that the responsibility to demonstrate that adequate public participation had taken place rested with the government department responsible for introducing the policy.

“The process of public participation ought not to be reduced to a mere symbolic box to keep ritual with no influence in the legislative process,” she stated, citing guidance from the Supreme Court.

In a further finding, Justice Mande said the absence of evidence left the policy without the constitutional foundation required to sustain it.

“The policy embodied in and communicated through the impugned circular is bereft of the constitutional foundation necessary to sustain it; lacking that constitutional anchor, it cannot stand and must consequently fall.”

The ruling nullifies the January 19 circular and halts the proposed restructuring of ECDE and primary teacher training programmes.

It also overturns the instructions that had stopped admissions and examinations under the previous programmes, although the judgment’s implications for students who had already enrolled in the merged qualification were not detailed in the available reports.