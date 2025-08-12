Court Blocks Ruto Govt’s KSh 50B Duty-Free Rice Deal After Farmers Petition

A significant legal victory for Kenyan farmers has temporarily blocked the government’s controversial plan to import 500,000 metric tonnes of duty-free Grade 1 rice, valued at over Ksh 50 billion.

High Court Justice Edward Muriithi issued a conservatory order on August 11, 2025, suspending a gazette notice from July 28, 2025, which had approved the tax waiver on rice imports until December 31, 2025.

The ruling comes amidst strong opposition from local producers who argue the influx would devastate their livelihoods and depress market prices.

The Farmers Party, represented by Musyoki Musango Advocates, successfully challenged the Cabinet decision, labeling it “irrational, illegal, and in violation of the Constitution”.

Simon Kamangu, Secretary General of the Farmers Party, emphasized the detrimental impact on local farmers, stating, “The move would severely disadvantage local farmers, who already have sufficient rice to supply the market.”.

Farmers state there is “currently no rice shortage in the country following recent harvests and existing private reserves,” and that the government has not exhausted local supplies before opting for imports. They further contend that the directive lacked public participation and violates constitutional rights, including economic rights and the right to property.

The government, through the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), had defended the importation as a measure to cushion Kenyans against food shortages caused by global supply chain disruptions and to stabilize prices.

AFA Director General Bruno Linyiru stated, “Failure to import rice under the current shortfall would lead to either acute food scarcity or a sharp spike in prices not only for rice but also for other staples such as maize flour and wheat products.”. He assured that the imports would not disrupt the local market, citing a significant shortfall where local production of 264,000 metric tonnes meets only about 20% of the annual demand of 1.3 million tonnes.

However, farmers from the Mwea Irrigation Scheme, a major rice-producing region, expressed frustration, noting they still have unsold stock and haven’t received payments for previous harvest. Kirinyaga Senator James Kamau Murango highlighted the government’s unfulfilled promise to purchase 50,000 bags of rice from the Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MRGM), with 15,000 bags still in storage.

The High Court has certified the farmers’ petition as urgent, scheduling a mention for August 14, 2025, to hear the matter further.

The conservatory order remains in force, effectively freezing the rice import plan until a final determination is made.