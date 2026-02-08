Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Court Clears Way for EACC to Arrest NGAAF CEO Roy Sasaka Over Graft Allegations

Published

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured a major legal victory after the High Court dismissed a petition filed by National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Chief Executive Officer Roy Sasaka Telewa, effectively clearing the way for his arrest and prosecution over alleged graft.

In a ruling delivered on February 5, 2026, Justice Bahati Mwamuye of the Constitutional and Human Rights Court struck out Telewa’s petition, describing it as an abuse of the court process.

The decision lifts interim orders that had temporarily shielded him from arrest, detention, charging, or prosecution.

Telewa had moved to court on January 13, 2026, seeking to block the EACC from investigating, arresting, or charging him.

He argued that the investigations into alleged corruption, procurement irregularities, and unexplained wealth were malicious, oppressive, and violated his fundamental rights.

He further claimed the probe was intended to force him out of office through the criminal justice system.

However, the EACC opposed the petition, maintaining that it was acting within its constitutional and statutory mandate.

The commission insisted that as a public officer, Telewa was subject to scrutiny and that no rights had been violated during the investigations.

Court records revealed that Telewa had earlier filed a similar case before the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (ACEC) Division against the same parties, seeking identical protective orders.

That application was rejected on January 13, 2026. On the same day, he filed a fresh petition before the Constitutional and Human Rights Division, where he obtained temporary relief before later withdrawing the ACEC case.

Justice Mwamuye faulted Telewa for failing to disclose the existence of the earlier proceedings, noting that the two cases were nearly identical in content.

The judge ruled that filing parallel cases and concealing material facts amounted to forum shopping and misuse of the judicial system.

“The conduct of the petitioner demonstrates a clear abuse of the court process,” Justice Mwamuye ruled, adding that courts should not be used to frustrate lawful investigations.

The EACC probe covers the period between January 2021 and January 2026, during which Telewa served in several senior public positions, including NGAAF CEO, former CEO of the National Youth Council, Head of Procurement at the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Deputy Head of Procurement at the Competition Authority of Kenya.

The commission’s investigations focus on alleged financial impropriety and misappropriation of public funds meant for affirmative action programmes.

NGAAF is a critical fund designed to empower women, youth, and persons with disabilities, and any loss of funds directly undermines social equity efforts.

With all interim orders now lapsed, the ruling paves the way for the EACC to proceed with arrests and possible prosecutions.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

EACC EACC

News

EACC Detectives Arrest Police Sergeant Over Corruption

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested Sergeant Gilbert Kiama Oduor, attached to Kisumu Mamboleo Police Post, in connection with soliciting...

January 30, 2026

Health

Duale Blows the Whistle: Sh11 Billion Looted from Social Health Authority

Kenya’s healthcare sector has been rocked by a major corruption scandal after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that a staggering KSh 11 billion...

January 28, 2026

News

High Court Dismisses Compensation Petition for 1998 Embassy Bombing Victims

Victims and families affected by the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing in Nairobi have suffered a major setback after the High Court dismissed their petition seeking...

January 28, 2026

News

6 Suspects Charged Over Ksh348 Million Corruption Case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arraigned six suspects in connection with the alleged irregular award of a multi-million-shilling tender for the construction...

January 20, 2026