Court Declines To Block DIG Lagat From Resuming Office

The high court on Monday declined to issue interim orders barring Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat from resuming office.

Justice Chacha Mwita instead directed Lagat to file his official response to the petition filed by activist Eliud Matindi.

The applicant had sought orders to stop the deputy inspector general from resuming office, citing concerns that have yet to be detailed publicly.

Matindi challenged the propriety of Lagat’s tenure or conduct, though the specifics remain under judicial consideration.

This comes after Lagat was cleared of all charges related to the murder of the late blogger Albert Ojwang.

DIG Lagat stepped aside on June 16 amid mounting public pressure over the death of the blogger.

He delegated his duties to his principal deputy, Patrick Tito, as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched investigations into the incident.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) found no direct link between Lagat and the fatal assault that led to Ojwang’s death in police custody in June 2025.

“I hope to see him back at the office today because he has been cleared by all the investigations,” Kanja said on Sunday.

Ojwang died under mysterious circumstances at Central Police Station in Nairobi following his arrest in Homa Bay County after Lagat filed a complaint against him.

The blogger’s death triggered widespread outrage on social media, with netizens alleging foul play.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has so far approved murder charges against Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam and officers James Mukhwana and Peter Kimani over Ojwang’s death.

The DPP also approved murder charges against John Ngige Gitau, Gin Ammitou Abwao, and Brian Mwaniki Njue.