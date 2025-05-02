Connect with us

News

Court Dismantles Ruto's Climate Council: No Public Say, No Legitimacy

The High Court
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a major blow to President William Ruto’s administration, the High Court in Nairobi has declared his appointments to the Climate Change Council unconstitutional.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, May 2, Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the selection of four members to the Council failed to meet the constitutional threshold of public participation — a cornerstone of Kenya’s democratic governance.

According to the court, there was no credible evidence showing that the public had been involved in the nomination process. Justice Mugambi emphasized that the government had not demonstrated any tangible efforts to engage citizens before making the appointments.

“The process lacked transparency and excluded the voice of the people, which is a constitutional requirement,” he stated.

As a consequence, the court nullified the appointments and directed the government to conduct fresh nominations. The process, Mugambi ordered, must be completed within 90 days from the date of the ruling.

The Climate Change Council plays a critical role in steering the country’s environmental and sustainability agenda, making this ruling not only a legal but also a political setback for the Ruto administration.

This decision signals the judiciary’s firm stance on upholding constitutional values, particularly the right of citizens to participate in key government processes. It also sends a strong message that shortcuts in public service appointments will not be tolerated under Kenya’s constitutional framework.

