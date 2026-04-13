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Court Drops Criminal Charges Against Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga

Vincent Olando

Published

Nairobi court has officially withdrawn criminal charges against Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga, bringing to an end a high-profile fraud case that had been in court since 2025.

The decision followed an application by the prosecution to discontinue the case under Section 87A of the Criminal Procedure Code. The prosecution informed the court that the move had been made under the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), in line with Article 157 of the Constitution, which empowers the office to institute and terminate criminal proceedings.

The court also heard that the defence had previously sought a review of the charges, a process that had been ongoing over the past year. Prosecutors further noted that Wanga had undertaken to settle outstanding obligations owed to the Kisumu County Government, a development that influenced the decision to withdraw the case.

In delivering its ruling, the magistrate said the court had carefully considered both the nature of the charges and the submissions made by both the prosecution and defence. “I shall allow the prosecution’s application to withdraw the charges,” the court ruled, officially discharging Wanga.

The charges had been approved by the DPP in November 2025 following investigations conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). Wanga was accused of fraudulently obtaining approximately KSh 8.7 million in salaries and allowances from Kisumu County.

Investigators alleged that he secured his appointment as City Manager using forged academic certificates and clearance documents, raising concerns over recruitment procedures and integrity within county leadership structures.

With the withdrawal of the case, Wanga is now legally discharged, marking the closure of a matter that had attracted public attention due to its financial scale and the seniority of the office involved.

Legal experts note that under Article 157, the DPP retains broad discretion to discontinue criminal proceedings at any stage, provided the court is satisfied with the justification presented.

While the case has now been terminated, it leaves behind lingering questions over vetting processes in public appointments and the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms in county governments.

The ruling brings relief to Wanga, who had faced the possibility of prosecution over the alleged misuse of public funds, and closes a legal chapter that had remained unresolved for months.

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