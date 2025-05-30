Court Frees 4 Suspects Over Staged Abduction of Koimburi Juja Mp on Cash Bail Kshs 300,000

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Milimani Law Courts on Friday 30th May has released four suspects, including Murang’a MCA Grace Nduta Wairimu and Juja Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Chairman Peter Kiratu Mbari, on cash bail over allegations surrounding the alleged staged abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had requested custodial orders for the four, seeking 15 more days to complete investigations into what it described as a potential case of kidnapping, giving false information to police, and causing a disturbance likely to breach the peace. Investigating Officer Nicholas Njoroge emphasized national security concerns and the complexity of the case, citing the need for medical reports and statements from the hospitalized MP, who remains admitted at Karen Hospital.

Oneshocking disclosure in court was that the vehicle used during the alleged abduction had registration plates that had been tampered with. It was found to be registered under one of the accused, Cyrus Kieru Muhiu. DCI argued that this indicated a deliberate plan to mislead investigators and mask the true nature of the incident.

Despite the weighty allegations, Magistrate Carolyne Mugo ruled that the prosecution had failed to present sufficient grounds for extended detention. She granted each suspect a cash bail of Ksh 300,000 or a bond of Ksh 1 million, and imposed strict conditions: they are barred from contacting any witnesses and must report weekly to investigators.

The suspects – MCA Grace Nduta, Juja CDF Chair Peter Kiratu Mbari, David Macharia Gatana, and Cyrus Muhiu, now await the next mention of the case, scheduled for June 5, 2025.

The case has gripped public attention, not just for its dramatic elements, but also for the high-profile political figures involved. The narrative has raised questions about the politicization of crime, the use of staged incidents for public sympathy, and the growing role of the judiciary in upholding individual rights amid sensational claims.

Kenyans are left wondering: if the abduction was real, or a political pretense? The coming weeks may unmask deeper truths in what’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most controversial political sagas.