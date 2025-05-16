Court Frees Politician Philip Aroko on Bail

KDRTV NEWS – JKIA Court: In a significant development at the JKIA Magistrate Court, politician Philip Aroko was today granted release on a cash bail of Ksh 300,000. The ruling, delivered by Magistrate Irene Gichobi, came after the court carefully considered the circumstances surrounding Mr. Aroko’s detention and the status of ongoing investigations.

During the court session, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) presented an application seeking an order to extend Mr. Aroko’s custodial detention by an additional seven days. The prosecution articulated their reasons for requiring more time, arguing that continued custody was necessary to facilitate the completion of critical aspects of their investigation. However, Magistrate Gichobi, after hearing submissions from both the prosecution and the legal team representing Mr. Aroko, made the decision to dismiss the DPP’s application. This dismissal signifies that, in the court’s assessment at this stage, the grounds presented by the prosecution were not sufficient to justify prolonging Mr. Aroko’s detention in custody beyond the period he had already been held. The court opted against granting the requested extension, paving the way for consideration of alternative measures.

Following the dismissal of the bid for extended detention, the court proceeded to determine the appropriate conditions for Mr. Aroko’s release. Magistrate Gichobi set the cash bail amount at Ksh 300,000. This sum serves as a financial guarantee to the court, ensuring Mr. Aroko’s future attendance at court proceedings whenever required and his compliance with other directives issued by the court.

The court also imposed specific and notable conditions as part of the bail terms to manage Mr. Aroko’s conduct and availability during the investigative phase. Mr. Aroko has been explicitly directed to report to the investigating officer responsible for his case twice every week. This regular reporting requirement is a standard measure in bail conditions, designed to keep the subject of an investigation in contact with the authorities and to allow investigators to monitor their whereabouts and activities as necessary.

In addition to the reporting mandate, a significant geographical restriction has been imposed: Mr. Aroko is strictly prohibited from visiting Homa Bay County. This ban is to remain in effect until the investigations are fully concluded. The imposition of this specific county-level restriction strongly suggests that the ongoing investigation is directly linked to events, circumstances, or evidence located within Homa Bay County, making his presence there potentially prejudicial to the investigative process.