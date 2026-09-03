Court Freezes Land, Six Vehicles Linked to Embu MCA in Sh111.5 Million Graft Case

The High Court has issued conservatory orders freezing six motor vehicles and a parcel of land linked to Embu County Assembly Leader of Majority Peter Muriithi Nyaga following a KES 111.5 million asset recovery suit filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The suit, filed on August 28, 2026, at the Milimani Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court, targets Nyaga—the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Mbeti North Ward—alongside several companies. Justice Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo granted interim preservation orders on August 31, 2026, restraining Nyaga and associated entities from selling, transferring, or dealing with the assets pending a full hearing.

EACC alleges that Nyaga unlawfully obtained KES 111,577,188.75 through 20 road construction and maintenance contracts awarded by the Embu County Government between the 2017/2018 and 2023/2024 financial years. According to the anti-graft agency, the contracts were channeled to five companies—Truco Enterprises Limited, Peanco Limited, Njewaco Limited, Hiwco Limited, and Isaac & Timothy Company Limited—in which Nyaga held direct or indirect private interests.

Investigations revealed that Nyaga served as a director for Truco Enterprises Limited and Isaac & Timothy Company Limited, while his spouse was associated with three other firms. EACC contends that these ties created an unconstitutional conflict of interest, as Nyaga was an elected State officer tasked with oversight of the county executive while actively benefiting from county tenders.

The commission claims part of the contract proceeds was laundered to purchase real estate and machinery. Preserved assets include a parcel of land registered as Mbeti/Kiamuringa/49, acquired in 2019 and valued at approximately KES 13 million, as well as six vehicles: KHMA 624H, KDD 932H, KDC 857D, KDL 451F, KCQ 172W, and ZF-9309, which include heavy construction equipment such as a grader and loader.

The orders explicitly bar Nyaga, Truco Enterprises Limited, and Peanco Limited from dealing with the vehicles, while Isaac and Timothy Company Limited is restricted from transferring or disposing of the Mbeti land parcel.

EACC is seeking a court declaration that the contracts were illegal, along with full restitution of the KES 111.5 million and forfeiture of the frozen assets to the Government of Kenya. The inter partes hearing for the application is set for September 14, 2026.