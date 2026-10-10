Court Nullifies KSh5 Billion Bungoma Housing Project, Orders Airstrip Land Restoration

The Environment and Land Court in Bungoma has nullified the KSh5.02 billion Kanduyi Airstrip Smart City Affordable Housing Project, declaring its tender process unconstitutional and ordering the disputed public land restored to its original state within 45 days.

In a judgment delivered virtually on October 8, 2026, Justice Kossy Bor ruled that the project violated legal requirements governing public land, environmental protection and public participation.

The development was expected to deliver 2,034 housing units and associated social amenities on approximately 36.95 acres registered as Bungoma Township/345. The construction contract, valued at about KSh5.02 billion inclusive of VAT, had been awarded to Shyam General Merchants Limited.

The case followed three consolidated petitions challenging the decision to convert Kanduyu Airstrip land, historically reserved for aviation purposes, into a residential development.

The court found that the respondents had failed to demonstrate compliance with the procedures required to change the land’s designated use. It also faulted the authorities for proceeding with the project without adequately meeting environmental and physical planning requirements.

A key issue was the timing of public participation. The court noted that a meeting held on January 14, 2026, took place after the construction contract had already been awarded.

“Public participation is a condition precedent to a binding decision and cannot be undertaken after the event to legitimize an unlawful process,” ruled the court.

Justice Bor further held that the project violated Articles 10, 42, 62 and 69 of the Constitution, which address national values and governance, environmental rights, public land and environmental protection.

The court consequently issued a permanent injunction barring the respondents from developing, rezoning, leasing, transferring or otherwise dealing with the property in ways inconsistent with its lawful designation.

The respondents were also directed to undertake an environmental planning and land-use audit within 45 days and restore the land to its original condition at their own cost. The National Land Commission was ordered to secure, protect and manage the property in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws.

The Kenya Airports Authority and the National Land Commission were given 14 days to establish whether six additional parcels — Bungoma Municipality/610, 611, 612, 852, 795 and 799 — form part of the land reserved for Kanduyi Airstrip. If confirmed, the court’s declarations and remedies will extend to those parcels, with necessary adjustments.

The petitioners were awarded the costs of the proceedings.

The ruling comes days after the Court of Appeal upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, in a separate case challenging the legal framework governing the government’s housing programme.

However, the Bungoma judgment concerns the legality of a specific development and the procedures followed in allocating and converting the disputed land. The immediate effect is to halt development inconsistent with the land’s designated use and require its restoration within the court’s stipulated timeframe.