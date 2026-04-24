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Court of Appeal Declares Abortion Not a Fundamental Right in Kenya

Vincent Olando

Published

The Court of Appeal has issued a landmark ruling declaring that abortion is not a fundamental right under Kenya’s Constitution, significantly reshaping the country’s legal interpretation of reproductive health rights.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, April 24, the appellate court overturned a 2022 High Court decision that had expanded access to abortion services. The three-judge bench emphasized that termination of pregnancy remains largely prohibited, except under narrowly defined constitutional and legal exceptions.

“Abortion is not a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution. On the contrary, the Constitution expressly prohibits it but provides exceptions in limited circumstances,” the judges ruled.

The court based its decision on Article 26(1) and (2) of the Constitution, which affirms that the right to life begins at conception. According to the judges, this provision means that procuring an abortion ordinarily amounts to depriving an unborn child of constitutional protection.

However, the court clarified that Article 26(3) and (4) outlines specific situations where abortion may be lawfully permitted. These include cases where, in the opinion of a trained health professional, emergency treatment is required, the life or health of the mother is at risk, or where another written law allows the procedure.The ruling also highlights the legal backing for criminal sanctions under Sections 158, 159, and 160 of the Penal Code, which penalize unlawful abortion practices. Judges noted that these provisions remain valid within the constitutional framework.

In overturning the earlier High Court judgment, the Court of Appeal found that the lower court had misinterpreted constitutional provisions by framing abortion as a fundamental right rather than a restricted exception.

“Consequently, the judgment and decree of the High Court… are hereby set aside,” the court ruled, reinstating the earlier legal position and allowing related criminal proceedings to proceed.

The decision follows consolidated appeals filed by the State and other parties, who argued that the High Court had expanded abortion rights beyond what is provided for in the Constitution.

The ruling is expected to spark renewed national debate on reproductive health, legal rights, and access to safe medical services. While it reinforces a restrictive legal stance, it also underscores the role of medical professionals in determining lawful exceptions.

As Kenya navigates the implications of this decision, legal experts and health stakeholders are likely to focus on how the constitutional provisions will be applied in practice, particularly in balancing the protection of life and access to essential healthcare.

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