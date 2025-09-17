Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng Passes Away

The Judiciary has announced the passing of Court of Appeal Judge Justice Fredrick Ochieng Andago.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 17, Chief Justice Martha Koome, on behalf of the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission, offered deep condolences to the late judge’s family, colleagues, and the entire legal community.

“On behalf of the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission, I convey with profound sadness the news of the passing of Hon. Justice Fredrick Ochieng Andago, Judge of the Court of Appeal of Kenya.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Judiciary during this time of great sorrow,” said Koome.

CJ Koome said Ochieng will be fondly remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s commercial law jurisprudence and as a strong advocate for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution.

Justice Ochieng joined the Judiciary in 2003 as a Judge of the High Court, where he served with distinction in various stations, including the Civil Division, Kitale, Kakamega, the Criminal Division, the Commercial and Admiralty Division, and Kisumu. In 2022, he was elevated to the Court of Appeal.

At the time of his passing, he was serving as the Chairperson of the Court Annexed Mediation Taskforce, which is spearheading the national roll-out of Court-Annexed Mediation.

Prior to joining the Judiciary, Ochieng had a distinguished career as an Advocate of the High Court in the firm of Kaplan & Stratton Advocates for almost two decades.

His leadership extended to the regional level, where he was elected President of the East African Magistrates and Judges Association (EAMJA) and President of the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association (KMJA).

“We stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and the entire Judiciary community during this difficult period of mourning. We call for sensitivity and compassion as we share in this collective grief,” Koome added.