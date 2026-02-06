Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Court of Appeal Reinstates NGCDF Act in Landmark Ruling for Grassroots Development

Published

The Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court decision that had invalidated the entire National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF) Act, 2015, in a landmark ruling widely seen as a major boost for grassroots development across Kenya.

In a judgment delivered on Friday morning, a three-judge bench comprising Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel K. Musinga, Justice Francis Tuiyott, and Justice A. O. Muchelule set aside the High Court’s judgment and decree issued on September 20, 2024.

The appellate court held that the trial court erred in both its constitutional analysis and the sweeping remedies it granted.

The judges found that the High Court wrongly struck down the entire Act without conducting sufficient textual and principled constitutional analysis, particularly on issues of public finance, devolution, and separation of powers.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the NGCDF Act does not violate the structure or principles of devolution, nor does it offend the constitutional division of functions between the national and county governments.

On the doctrine of separation of powers, the appellate court disagreed with most of the High Court’s findings, holding that only Section 43(9) of the Act was unconstitutional.

The provision, which tied the term of office of a constituency fund manager to the term of Parliament and election transition periods, was found to infringe the separation of powers and was severed from the Act.

The court also rejected the High Court’s conclusion that the NGCDF Act was inconsistent with the principles of public finance.

The judges emphasized that courts should not invalidate legislation based on hypothetical or speculative harm, noting that the NGCDF forms part of national government expenditure approved by the National Assembly through the Appropriations Act.

They further observed that the law provides multiple layers of fiscal oversight, including mandatory audits by the Auditor-General and parliamentary oversight.

The ruling follows an appeal by the National Assembly challenging the High Court decision that had cast uncertainty over the future of the fund. Established to channel resources directly to constituencies, the NGCDF supports projects such as school infrastructure, bursaries, healthcare facilities, and water initiatives.

The decision has been met with relief and optimism among citizens and local leaders. “This is a huge win for us on the ground. We rely on these funds to build schools and equip our health centers,” one contributor wrote.

Another noted, “I’ve seen firsthand how NGCDF bursaries help bright students from poor families stay in school. This ruling means more children will get that chance.”

Legal analysts say the judgment reinforces the importance of carefully tailored constitutional remedies while safeguarding development at the grassroots, restoring stability to a fund that many communities depend on.

