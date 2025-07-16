Court Orders Arrest of Juja MP Over Fake Abduction

Nairobi court has issued a warrant of arrest against Juja Member of Parliament (MP) George Koimburi after he failed to appear before the Milimani Law Courts to answer charges related to a staged abduction.

Koimburi, together with six others, is accused of conspiring to obstruct justice and providing false information to authorities in a bizarre scheme allegedly designed to evade arrest.

According to court proceedings, the incident occurred on May 25, 2025, in Mugutha area, Juja Sub-County, Kiambu. The MP is believed to have faked his own kidnapping in collaboration with Peter Kiratu Muhia, David Macharia Gatana, Cyrus Keriu Muhia, and Kanyenya-ini Ward MCA Grace Nduta Wairimu, among others. The alleged goal was to avoid appearing in Kiambu Law Courts to face charges related to land fraud.

The plot thickened when Peter Kiratu Muhia allegedly filed a false report at Mugutha Police Station, fueling a police response based on the fabricated claims. He has since been slapped with an additional charge of giving and publishing false information.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Ben Mark Ekhubi, four of the accused, including MCA Nduta, pleaded not guilty. The court granted each a cash bail of Ksh. 300,000 with a requirement to present three contact persons as sureties.

However, the court issued arrest warrants for Koimburi and two other suspects who were absent during the arraignment.

The case is set for mention on August 5, 2025.