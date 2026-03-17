Court Orders Ex-Homa Bay Official to Refund Ksh10.9 Million

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured court orders compelling a former senior health official in Homa Bay County to refund nearly Ksh 11 million in salaries irregularly earned over five years.

In a ruling delivered on March 13, 2026, Justice Musyoki ordered Odhiambo Ottoman Adel Walter, a former Deputy Director of Health at Homa Bay County, to repay Ksh10,991,712.

The amount represents the salaries Odhiambo received between June 2016 and August 2021.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured court orders for the restitution of Ksh10,991,712 in salaries irregularly earned by a former Deputy Director of Health-Preventive and Promotive at the County Government of Homa Bay,” the commission said.

The case stems from investigations into allegations of conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public funds.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission established that between June 2016 and August 2021, Odhiambo was employed on permanent and pensionable terms by the County Government of Homa Bay while simultaneously holding a similar position at the Kenya Medical Training College in Kisumu County.

EACC moved to court on June 12, 2024, seeking the recovery of the salaries paid by the county government while the official was concurrently earning from both institutions.

In its ruling, the Anti-Corruption Court found the conduct unlawful and unethical, emphasizing that public officers are not permitted to draw salaries from multiple government entities in a manner that compromises accountability and efficiency.

Justice Musyoki directed that the full amount be refunded within 90 days. Failure to comply will allow the EACC to initiate recovery proceedings to enforce the decree.