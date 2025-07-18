Court orders Murang’a Governor to submit Public Service Board chair nominee

Connect with us

Murang'a Governor Ordered to Resubmit Board Chair Nominee.
The controversial appointment of the Murang’a County Public Service Board chairperson has taken a sudden turn, with the Employment and Labour Relations Court issuing a directive to Governor Irungu Kang’ata.

The court has ordered the Governor to resubmit a nominee for the position and has explicitly barred the re-advertisement of the role, effectively blocking any attempts to restart the selection process.

The ruling comes in a period of uncertainty for the board, following the withdrawal of former Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia from consideration.

Macharia, who was nominated by Governor Kang’ata in a notice dated June 18, 2025, weeks after her tenure at TSC ended, had been proposed to chair the Murang’a County Public Service Board.

Her nomination, alongside Dr. Louis Mwende Musikali, Johnson Kang’ethe Kinyua, Dr. Brian Lishenga Makamu, and Oscar Kimani Gathura (proposed secretary), was submitted to the Murang’a County Assembly for vetting.

However, Macharia later declined the offer, citing a new opportunity with an international body and the full-time nature of the board chair role, which she preferred to be part-time. Her nomination had also faced opposition from some residents and a court challenge based on her age.

The Murang’a County Public Service Board plays a key role in overseeing appointments within the devolved unit.

The court’s intervention highlights the legal complexities surrounding public appointments and aims to ensure adherence to established procedures.

