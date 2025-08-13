Court Petition Seeks to Stop IG Kanja Over ‘Unlawful’ Police Payroll Takeover

Community justice lobby Sheria Mtaani moves to the High Court to challenge what it terms the unconstitutional takeover of the police payroll by Inspector General of Police (IG) Douglas Kanja.

The group insists that management of the police payroll falls squarely under the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), as stipulated in Article 246(3) of the Constitution. They argue that payroll administration is not merely an accounting task but a critical human resource function tied to recruitment, promotions, transfers, suspensions, interdictions, and disciplinary actions.

“This is not just about numbers on a spreadsheet,” said lawyer Danstan Omari, representing Sheria Mtaani alongside Shadrack Wambui. “It is about safeguarding due process, preventing abuse of power, and protecting national security.”

The petition, filed at the Milimani Law Courts, seeks urgent conservatory orders to restrain the IG from managing the KSh 60 billion annual payroll that supports over 100,000 officers nationwide. Sheria Mtaani warns that unilateral control by the IG “risks alteration or deletion of payroll records, undermines due process, frustrates disciplinary proceedings, and poses a national security threat,” particularly as 10,000 new recruits join the service.

The dispute surfaced publicly on August 4, 2025, when the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) directed the IG to surrender payroll management to the NPSC. However, the petition alleges that Kanja has ignored the directive and continued to assert control prompting Sheria Mtaani to seek judicial intervention.

“Kenyans saw Parliament order the Inspector General to surrender the payroll,” Omari said. “But Parliament does not have those powers. They cannot order the Inspector General anywhere. That’s why we are in court – to get a constitutional interpretation.”

Advocate Wanjiku Waidera emphasized the urgency: “We appreciate the goodwill, but this is a matter for the Judiciary. We need Justice Mugambi to pronounce himself on this issue.”

Sheria Mtaani is seeking: Conservatory orders to stop the IG and the National Police Service from managing or altering the payroll pending determination of the case.

A declaration that payroll management is a human resource function within the NPSC’s mandate.

A judicial review order compelling the IG to surrender all payroll systems, records, and functions to the NPSC.

The petition warns that without immediate court intervention, Kenya faces a substantial risk of administrative paralysis, institutional conflict, and erosion of public trust in police governance.

The High Court is expected to give directions in the coming days on this high-stakes legal battle, which could reshape the delicate balance of power between the NPSC and the IG’s office.