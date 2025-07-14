Court Puts DIG Lagat on the Spot Over Blogger’s Death in Custody

The High Court has intensified scrutiny on Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat, directing him to respond by July 23, 2025, to a petition challenging his return to office. This legal development emerges amidst the ongoing, high-profile investigation into the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has firmly refuted earlier media reports suggesting Lagat had been cleared of involvement in Ojwang’s death, emphasizing that investigations are still active. IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan stated that any reports of exoneration are “misleading” and that Lagat will be held accountable if found culpable. This clarification comes after Inspector General Douglas Kanja had reportedly confirmed Lagat’s clearance and anticipated his return to duty.

Ojwang’s death on June 8, 2025, at Nairobi Central Police Station, sparked widespread public rage and renewed protests against police brutality. An official autopsy contradicted initial police claims of self-harm, revealing that Ojwang died from severe head injuries and neck compression consistent with an assault. Lagat had initially filed a complaint against Ojwang for an alleged defamatory social media post, which led to Ojwang’s arrest.

Lagat “stepped aside” from his duties on June 16, 2025, to allow for an impartial investigation, delegating to his principal deputy, Patrick Tito. However, activists, including Eliud Matindi, have challenged his return, arguing that his decision to step aside amounted to a de facto resignation under the National Police Service Act. Matindi’s petition also questions the legitimacy of Tito’s appointment as acting DIG, asserting that the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) failed in its constitutional mandate.

While a previous application seeking to bar Lagat from office was withdrawn, with petitioners indicating they would amend their main petition, the High Court has declined to issue immediate orders blocking his return, emphasizing the need for a fair hearing.

Six individuals, including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Central Police Station Samson Talam, have been charged with Ojwang’s murder and pleaded not guilty.