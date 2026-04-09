Court Sentences 4 Men to Death in Ex-MP George Muchai murder case

Four individuals linked to the death of former Kabete Member of Parliament George Muchai, his two bodyguards, and driver have been sentenced to death.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said the accused were handed over the harsh sentence by Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

The magistrate found the accused guilty on various counts, including robbery with violence and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“I have taken into account the submissions made by counsels for the accused persons and the DPP. The court is unable to interfere with the position on the death sentence as provided by law,” Magistrate Onyina ruled.

Those sentenced to death include: Erick Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani, and Stephen Asitiva.

The court also sentenced two other accused persons, Jane Wanjiru and Margaret Njeri, to 10 years in prison for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid firearm certificate.

The sentencing comes weeks after the court found the suspects guilty of a violent robbery attack that culminated in the killing of Muchai and his aides.

The convictions arise from the night of February 6-7, 2015, when a heavily armed gang staged a daring attack along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi CBD.

During the robbery incidents, the accused persons stole property valued at Ksh 1.1 million. The stolen items included two motor vehicles, a gas cylinder, four mobile phones, a laptop, and cash.

The assailants fatally shot the former Kabete MP together with his two bodyguards and driver during the attack.

During the trial, the prosecution presented a strong case supported by testimony from 36 witnesses who provided evidence linking the accused persons to the crimes.