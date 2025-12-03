Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

Court Summons IG Kanja and DCI Boss Amin Over Missing NIS Mwenda Mbijiwe

Published

The High Court has ordered Inspector General Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin to personally appear on December 16, 2025, to account for the prolonged disappearance of former National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer Mwenda Mbijiwe. Mbijiwe vanished in June 2021, leaving his family in a relentless pursuit of answers and justice.

The directive comes after years of legal battles and mounting pressure from Mbijiwe’s family, who have consistently alleged that authorities possess crucial information regarding his whereabouts but have withheld it.

“We have been living in agony, with no closure,” stated a family representative, emphasizing their belief that the state holds the key to understanding what happened to Mwenda. The family’s persistent efforts have kept the case in the public eye and pushed for judicial intervention.

The High Court’s firm stance depicts the judiciary’s role in upholding human rights and demanding answers from state organs. Legal experts suggest this personal summons is a rare but necessary step when previous directives have not yielded satisfactory results.

The upcoming court appearance is anticipated to be a key moment, potentially shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Mbijiwe’s disappearance and offering a glimmer of hope for his family.

High Court Clears Petition Seeking DIG Lagat's Suspension Over Albert Ojwang's Killing

