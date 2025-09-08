Connect with us

Court Suspends Compensation for Victims of Protests Committee

The High Court has issued a conservatory order temporarily suspending the implementation of President William Ruto’s plan to compensate victims of demonstrations and public protests.

Justice Magare Dennis Kizito issued the orders on Monday, September 8, following an application by Levi Munteri challenging the State Law Office, Cabinet Secretary of the Interior, and the Coordination of the National Government, among other agencies.

The judge suspended both the panel’s mandate and the implementation of the presidential proclamation of August 6, 2025, until the case is fully heard.

“The court has issued a conservatory order staying the commencement of the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests, pending the hearing of the main application,” the order reads.

Kizito also directed the respondents and other interested parties to be served immediately, file their responses within seven days, and follow a submissions timetable ahead of the next hearing on October 6, 2025.

This comes weeks after President Ruto established a comprehensive framework to address victims of recent demonstrations and public protests.

Ruto appointed an 18-member team led by senior advisor on constitutional affairs and human rights Professor Makau Mutua, and Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo as vice-chairperson.

Other members of the panel include: Kennedy Ogeto, Irungu Houghton, John Olukuru, Reverend Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Linda Musumba, and Duncan Ojwang.

Additional members comprise Naini Lankas, Francis Muraya, Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, Fatuma Kinsi Abass, and Raphael Anampiu.

Richard Barno serves as the Technical Lead, with Duncan Okelo Ndeda as the Co-Technical Lead, while Jerusah Mwaathime and Raphael Ng’etich act as Joint Secretaries.

The team was tasked with designing an operational framework to verify, categorise, and compensate eligible victims and to consult widely with stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and fairness, while authenticating data on victims.

