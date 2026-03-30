Court to Rule on Bail in KSh16 Million Fake UN Scam Case Amid Flight Risk Concerns

The Kahawa Law Courts is set to make a crucial determination on April 7, 2026, in a high-stakes KSh16 million online fraud case involving suspect Joseph Mokua Amenya. Investigators have strongly opposed his release on bail, citing serious risks that could compromise ongoing investigations.

According to court documents, Mokua, alongside accomplices yet to be apprehended, allegedly orchestrated an elaborate online scam targeting Josephat Matundura Bwochora. The scheme, executed between March and December 2024, reportedly lured the victim into a fictitious business venture involving leasing motor vehicles to the United Nations.

Authorities say the suspect used emails, phone communications, and mobile money platforms to convince the complainant to transfer substantial sums of money electronically. Investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have since traced part of the funds to accounts linked to the accused, with further financial trails still under active investigation.

Mokua now faces multiple charges, including obtaining money by false pretences under Section 313 of the Penal Code, acquisition of proceeds of crime under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, and conspiracy to defraud.

In an affidavit presented before the court, Chief Inspector Stephen Oduor opposed bail, warning that the accused poses a significant flight risk due to the gravity of the charges and potential penalties upon conviction.

“The amount involved is substantial and carries serious penal consequences upon conviction, thereby creating a strong incentive for the accused to abscond court proceedings if released,” the court was told.

Investigators further argued that Mokua’s familiarity with the financial channels used in the alleged fraud puts him in a position to interfere with critical evidence if granted bail.

“The accused, having knowledge of the financial channels and accounts used, is in a position to interfere with documentary and electronic evidence if released,” court documents state.

The complaint was filed by Danstan Omari and Associates Advocates on behalf of the complainant, who reported the matter to authorities on December 24, 2024. The legal team detailed how the suspect allegedly manipulated the victim into believing the fraudulent investment was legitimate and linked to a reputable international entity.

While opposing bail, investigators indicated that the probe is ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying additional suspects and fully tracing the movement of the stolen funds. They recommended that, should the court consider releasing the accused, strict bail conditions be imposed. These include a substantial bond proportional to the KSh16 million involved, surrender of travel documents, and close monitoring to prevent interference with investigations.

The court is expected to review a pre-bail report before making a determination on whether Mokua will remain in custody or be released on bond as the case proceeds.