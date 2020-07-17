COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 389 More Cases As Gov`t Seek Help Of Cuban Doctors

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that on Friday, July 17, 389 more people contracted the novel coronavirus raising the national tally to 12, 062.

CS Kagwe who was addressing the nation from Murang`a county announced that the new figures were reported after the country tested 3545 samples in the last 24 hours

Among the 389 new patients, 385 are Kenyans while 4 are foreign nationals constituted of 260 males and 129 females with the youngest patient being a five-year-old infant and oldest being a 95-year-old man

Kagwe also announced that 5 more patients who had underlying conditions of hypertension and diabetes succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the number of fatalities to 222

The CS also hailed the efforts bestowed by the Catholic churches in the battle against coronavirus

He also announced that 20 Cuban doctors will be arriving in Kenya this evening to work closely with Kenyan doctors to battle the virus.

The foreign doctors will be stationed at the Kenyatta University and will stay in Kenya for an extendable period of 3 months

“The idea here is for these doctors to work with our own doctors to gain knowledge from each other. Since 2018, we have worked in a partnership to improve healthcare services with the Cuban government; this partnership has seen Kenyan doctors receive specialized training in Cuba and Cuban doctors provide healthcare services throughout our country,” he said,. “But this particular one is a special brigade that is going to be stationed at KU; and they’re specialized doctors in internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, and paediatrics. With the COVID-19 cases rising, these specialized doctors will go a long way in supporting our doctors in managing the disease and in exchanging of skill development.”

The CS also hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for his efforts towards making a phone call to Cuban president to discuss the fate of the 20 doctors

The CS also confirmed that no laboratory has been so far closed after giving conflicting Covid-19 test results

A day before, the CS ordered a probe on the Lancet Kenya after they gave out contrary Covid-19 test results