COVID-19: Kenya Records 788 New Infections, 100 Recoveries, 14 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Thursday, July 30, confirmed that 788 more people contracted the dreadful coronavirus bringing the national tally to 19, 913.

The new figures were confirmed after a total of samples 5, 521 were tested in the last 24 hours raising the total number of samples tested so far to 295, 280.

During a routine briefing at the Afya House in Nairobi, the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman announced that out of the 788 new patients, 475 are male while 313 are female.

The CAS also announced that 1oo more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various health systems across the country; 92 have recovered from various health facilities in the country while 8 have recovered from home-based care systems

As of Thursday, the total number of recoveries now stands at 8, 121.

Unfortunately, the health official announced that 14 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 235.

While noting that more males have tested positive for the virus than female, Aman urged the males to embrace healthy lifestyle to improve their battle against coronavirus