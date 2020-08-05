COVID-19: Kenya Reports 671 New Infections, 603 Recoveries, 3 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, announced that 671 more people contracted the novel coronavirus raising the national tally to 23, 873

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the new figures were recorded after 6, 200 samples were recorded in the last 24 hours

The CS also announced the 603 more patients have recovered from various health care systems in the country thus bringing the total number of recoveries to 9, 930.

436 patients recovered from home-based care system while the remaining 167 had been discharged from various hospitals in the country

Unfortunately, 3 other patients succumbed to respiratory disease raising the total number of fatalities to 391.

Mutahi Kagwe also announced that the family that had registered 48 COVID-19 positive cases and one death had one of their members travel from Nairobi to the Migori village

“My information regarding this particular situation is that somebody came from Nairobi and went to Migori and there started that whole thing within the family (infections). In addition to that, somebody also came from Nairobi and went to Siaya to say hello to the mother and took the disease to the mother…He then. brought the mother back to Nairobi to be treated….he died but the mother is still being treated. COVID-19 is real, we have said it since March we have said it for a long time. We have told people that they will take the disease to their parents. We warned them not to do it but some have already done it. The only thing we can do now is to urge those who have not, please don’t do so. If you were doubtful before, at least now you know for a fact that people are dying and getting infected. The easiest way to destroy your parents is going to them without masks and without caring,” explained Kagwe when asked to shed more light about the family of Gordon Ogola. Ogola is a Nakuru based lawyer and previously served as speaker of the Migori.

