COVID-19: No Death Recorded As 241 More Contract Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health has announced that 241 people have tested positive for COVID-19, however, no fatality has been reported between Thursday and Friday.

So far, the total number of fatalities in Kenya stands at 567.

The new figure has escalated the national caseload to 33, 630.

Among the new patients are 228 Kenyans and 47 foreign nationals and are aged between 1 and 89-years-old and is constituted of 192 males and 89 females

The following is the distribution of the new cases in various counties

Nairobi- 113 Mombasa- 14 Kiambu- 10 Taita Taveta- 10 Kirinyaga-9 Narok- 9 Kajiado- 8 Uasin Gishu-6 Laikipia- 6 Nakuru- 7 Turkana- 5 Busia- 5 Lamu- 5 Trans Nzoia- 4 Kilifi – 4 Kericho- 4 Kisumu- 3 Nyeri – 2 Machakos – 2 Makueni- 2 Bomet -2 Kitui – 1 Bungoma – 1 Embu -1 Nyandarua – 1 Nandi -1

At the same time, the Ministry in a televised statement announced that 66 more people recovered from the res[iratory disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 19, 434

