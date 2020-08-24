COVID-19: Trump Announces Approval Of Plasma Treatment

(KDRTV)-President Donald Trump on the evening Sunday, August 23, announced emergency approval of plasma treatment for coronavirus by the FDA.

In what Mr. Trump referred to as “a historic breakthrough,” blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients will be used to treat patients of COVID-19.

A top US health official stated that the treatment was a “promising” advancement, however, other experts have warned that the treatment further evaluation before should be glorified

Trump declared the new coronavirus treatment hours after White House has warranted that it was aware of political plans to delay the treatment by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

KDRTV is ware that emergency approval has made it easier for COVID-19 patients to be treated however, the FDA has not given it full authorization

So far, there are concerns about the plasma treatment because of inconclusiveness in its efficiency and what dosage is required

However, the FDA Chief scientist Denise Hintone said that the treatment should not be considered to be a new standard of care for coronavirus

“COVID-19 convalescent plasma should not be considered a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Additional data will be forthcoming from other analyses and ongoing, well-controlled clinical trials in the coming months.”

Reports indicate that before the President made that announcement, the White House was disquieted with the FDA`s speed on the authorization of the plasma treatment

Trump said that there are individuals at the FDA “that can see things being held up … and that’s for political reasons.”

Great critics of President Donald Trump is now saying that he pressurized the FDA to make a forceful authorization on a promising therapy that has not been established

The new development in the US has surfaced barely a week after Russia announced that they developed the first effective coronavirus vaccine which is safe for human use.

