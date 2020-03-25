News
COVID-19: Uhuru, Ruto Take an 80% Pay Cut
(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that they have agreed with his Deputy William Ruto to take an 80% salary pay cut and the money channelled to fighting the Coronavirus crisis.
Announcing during a national address on Wednesday, the President said that Cabinet Secretaries and their Administrative Secretaries will also take a 30% pay cut and Principal Secretaries will reduce their pay by 20%.
“My Govt has offered a voluntary salary reduction to senior Government officials, President and Deputy President 80%. Cabinet Secretaries 30% and Principal Secretaries 20%,” Uhuru said.
Uhuru also announced that Kenyans earning a gross salary below Ksh24,000 have been exempted from paying taxes while the Pay as You Earn Tax has been reduced from 30% to 2o%.
President Uhuru Kenyatta: I direct the following reliefs:
100% tax relief for those earning a gross of up to 24,000
Reduction of PAYE from 30% to 20%
A reduction of resident income tax/Corporation tax from 30 to 25%
Reduction of Turnover tax for SMEs to 1% from 3% pic.twitter.com/w3J2DhiB4h
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 25, 2020
The government has also reduced VAT from 16% to 14%.
