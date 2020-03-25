COVID-19: Uhuru, Ruto Take an 80% Pay Cut

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that they have agreed with his Deputy William Ruto to take an 80% salary pay cut and the money channelled to fighting the Coronavirus crisis.

Announcing during a national address on Wednesday, the President said that Cabinet Secretaries and their Administrative Secretaries will also take a 30% pay cut and Principal Secretaries will reduce their pay by 20%.

“My Govt has offered a voluntary salary reduction to senior Government officials, President and Deputy President 80%. Cabinet Secretaries 30% and Principal Secretaries 20%,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru also announced that Kenyans earning a gross salary below Ksh24,000 have been exempted from paying taxes while the Pay as You Earn Tax has been reduced from 30% to 2o%.

President Uhuru Kenyatta: I direct the following reliefs:

100% tax relief for those earning a gross of up to 24,000

Reduction of PAYE from 30% to 20% A reduction of resident income tax/Corporation tax from 30 to 25%

The government has also reduced VAT from 16% to 14%.

