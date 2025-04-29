Crackdown on Rogue Betting: Government Unveils List of Over 50 Illegal Gambling Websites in Kenya

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Wednesday April 29th 2025, In a bold move to safeguard Kenyan cyberspace and protect citizens from predatory online schemes, the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has released a damning list of over 50 websites operating illegally in the country’s internet domain. The revelation, made public through a formal communication to the Communications Authority of Kenya, marks a significant step in clamping down on unauthorized online betting platforms.

According to the letter signed by the Board’s Acting Director, the illicit websites have been providing gambling services without obtaining the required licenses and approvals from the government. These platforms, often masked as “easy money” avenues, have sparked public outrage and financial loss among unsuspecting Kenyans lured by promises of quick returns.

The document reveals that these fraudulent sites use social engineering tactics and online payment channels to exploit users. Investigations have traced the operations to at least six payment platforms linked to the illegal sites, including names such as Cheza Cash, Bet Poa, Playbet, Lucky Bet, and Next Pepi.

Here are some of the websites cited in the government’s warning:

Company Domain Paybill Cheza Cash https://chezacash.com/ 5161673 Cheza Cash https://chezacash.net/ 5161673 Playbet https://playbetkenya.com/ 151103 Lucky Bet https://luckybet.co.ke/ 290061 Bet Poa https://betpoa.com/ 290032 Next Pepi https://www.nextpepi.com/ 6221124

The Board emphasized that these operators have neither applied for nor been granted licenses to operate, thereby violating the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act. The letter also warns Kenyans to steer clear of such platforms and calls upon the Communications Authority to take immediate action to disable access to these websites.

“The Board has taken steps to prevent these sites from preying on Kenyan consumers and exploiting them. Investigations will continue, and any individuals or financial institutions enabling these transactions will be held accountable,” the statement reads.

This operation is a continuation of the government’s wider campaign against cybercrime and unregulated gambling, which has become a growing concern among digital users, parents, and financial regulators alike.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and only engage with betting platforms that are licensed and regulated by the BCLB. The crackdown comes amid rising internet penetration and mobile money use, both of which have been exploited by unscrupulous operators to target youth and vulnerable populations.

