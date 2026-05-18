CRBC Opens Hundreds of Jobs for Ksh170 Billion Rironi-Naivasha Road Project — Here’s How to Apply

If you have been waiting for a chance to work on one of Kenya’s most ambitious road projects, your window has just opened.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has announced hundreds of employment opportunities for its ongoing Ksh170 billion Rironi-Gilgil (A8) and Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road Project — and applications are due by May 25, 2026.

In a recruitment notice issued on Monday, May 18, the corporation invited qualified Kenyans to apply across three broad categories: construction and site works, drivers and plant operators, and technical and support roles.

“China Road and Bridge Corporation Kenya invites qualified candidates to apply for employment opportunities under the Rironi-Gilgil (A8) and Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road Project,” the notice stated.

For those with hands-on skills, available positions include general labourers, masons, steel fixers, formwork carpenters, concrete workers, welders, foremen, and piling workers — meaning both trained tradespeople and semi-skilled workers have a real shot.

Machine and vehicle operators are equally in demand. CRBC is seeking truck drivers, light vehicle drivers, water bowser drivers, oil tanker drivers, crane operators, crawler crane operators, piling rig operators, excavator operators, loader operators, grader operators, roller operators, and bulldozer operators, among others.

On the technical side, the corporation needs civil engineers, surveyors, plant and equipment engineers, mechanics, electricians, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) officers and assistants, management support officers, and security personnel.

To qualify, applicants must be legally eligible to work in Kenya and hold a valid National Identification Card. Relevant work experience is required, and valid licences or professional certificates must be provided where applicable.

Importantly, CRBC has indicated that qualified candidates from communities living along the project corridor — including Rironi, Limuru, Maai Mahiu, Naivasha, and Gilgil — will be given preference during shortlisting.

Interested candidates should submit their Curriculum Vitae, a copy of their National ID, relevant certificates or licences, and contact details, while clearly indicating the position applied for. All applications must be sent to [email protected] before the May 25 deadline.

The corporation also issued a stern warning over recruitment fraud, stating plainly: “No fee is charged at any stage of the hiring process, including application, registration, interviews, medical checks, processing, or facilitation.” It further clarified that no agent, broker, or third party is authorised to collect money from applicants on its behalf.

This announcement comes at a time when Kenyan authorities are cracking down on fraudulent recruitment. The National Employment Authority (NEA) recently cautioned job seekers against engaging with M-Ajira, an unregistered recruitment agency that has been operating in violation of the Labour Institutions Act, 2007. The NEA urged Kenyans to verify the registration status of any agency before engaging them.

CRBC is no stranger to landmark projects in Kenya. The corporation previously delivered the 472 km Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, the Nairobi Expressway, the Southern and Eastern Bypasses, and sections of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway. It is also currently constructing the 60,000-seat Talanta Stadium ahead of AFCON 2027 and the Likoni Floating Bridge in Mombasa.

For genuine job seekers, this is a credible, fee-free opportunity — but move fast. The deadline is May 25, 2026.