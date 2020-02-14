Crime Scene! How Daring Conmen are Using Ruto’s Office to Steal Billions

(KDRTV) – Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa allegedly used Deputy President William Ruto’s office to con foreign companies of billions of money.

Echesa was nabbed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday. He spent the entire day at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road as sleuths try to get to the bottom of a Ksh30B in which Echesa tried to convince some foreigners that he could help them supply firearms to the Kenyan military.

“He is being investigated over fraud involving the purchase of arms. Our officers are questioning him. It’s a fraud involving several other suspects including foreigners,” DCI George Kinoti told journalists on Thursday.

Read Also: DP Ruto, Raila Odinga set to share a podium in Mt Kenya as BBI politics takes over

Kinoti further revealed that Echesa has been holding meetings with Turkish nationals at the boardroom of a senior government officials office. We can now confirm that this office is the DP’s Harambee Annex Office.

In fact, when he was arrested on Thursday, Echesa was coming from Harambee Annex. Ruto was not at the office at the time.

Former CS Echesa arrested over KSh 40B scam claims. Foreigners claim they had been taken to a boardroom in the Deputy President’s office more than twice during negotiations.#NTVTonight @MelMyendo @KenMijungu pic.twitter.com/ApDZUCs8cv — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 13, 2020

Detectives are yet to understand how Echesa obtained documents with official government letterheads and the signature of Defence CS Monica Juma. Juma has been office for less than a month after being redeployed from the Foreign Ministry by President Uhuru Kenyatta in late January.

This is not the first case in which Ruto’s office has been mentioned in criminal investigations.

Last year, a Makueni based businessman filed a complaint with the DCI after being defrauded of more than Ksh 181 million at the DP’s office. Stephen Ngei Musyoka thought he had won a tender to supply 2800 laptops to the DP’s office. He took a loan at Sidian Bank to deliver the laptops. The deal was struck at the DP’s office.

In 2016, 200 iPhones worth close to Ksh 30 million mysteriously disappeared from Ruto’s office. After investigations, it was revealed that the documents to supply the laptops had been forged.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases