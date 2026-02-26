Crisis at Sotik NCPB Depot as Farmers Allege Fertilizer Diversion to Narok Brokers

A brewing crisis is unfolding at the Sotik depot of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), where farmers have raised alarm over what they describe as the systematic diversion of subsidized fertilizer to brokers from neighboring Narok County.

Despite the government’s fertilizer subsidy program aimed at enhancing food security and easing the burden on small-scale farmers, the situation on the ground in Sotik, Bomet County, paints a different picture. Local farmers say they are repeatedly left empty-handed as supplies reportedly disappear within hours of delivery.

At the heart of the outcry are what farmers term “ghost trailers” – lorries allegedly arriving daily from Narok to collect bulk quantities of fertilizer. According to residents, these trucks haul away large consignments, leaving little or nothing for local farmers who travel long distances, often by boda boda, hoping to secure even a single bag.

“A trailer can be offloaded in the evening, and by 11:00 a.m. the next day, it is finished,” lamented one frustrated farmer. “It’s being given to one or two people only. We are told the stock is finished and we must wait.”

The farmers insist that the subsidized fertilizer allocated to Sotik is meant to serve a wide farming population in Bomet County. Instead, they claim, it is being accessed by well-connected brokers operating under the guise of farmers.

The shortage persists despite recent assurances from Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Rono, who visited the depot and publicly stated that there was sufficient fertilizer to sustain farmers through the long rains season.

“PS Rono visited the depot and assured us that we have enough fertilizer for the long rains, but things are not good. Farmers are really suffering every day,” another complainant said. “Even today I went to pick one bag of planting fertilizer only to be told that it’s finished. We cannot complain because no action will be taken.”

The timing of the alleged diversion could not be worse. With the planting season fast approaching, delays in accessing fertilizer threaten to disrupt land preparation and reduce crop yields. Farmers warn that continued shortages could trigger a localized food security crisis later in the year.

Beyond the immediate economic strain, the controversy has eroded trust in the distribution system. Farmers are now calling for an urgent and transparent investigation into operations at the Sotik depot to ensure that subsidized fertilizer reaches genuine small-scale farmers rather than brokers.