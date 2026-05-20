Crocodile Kills Two at Athi River — A Woman Fetching Water and the Man Who Tried to Save Her

A woman going about one of the most ordinary tasks of rural life — fetching water from a nearby river — lost her life to a crocodile attack in Makueni County on Monday evening, along with a young man who jumped in to save her. Two days later, rescue teams are still searching for their bodies.

The tragedy unfolded at Nzeveni area in Kwa Letu location, Yekanga sub-location, within Mavindini Ward, when a 35-year-old woman was attacked at the banks of the Athi River. A 20-year-old man who witnessed the attack waded in to help — and was himself attacked and killed.

Villagers who saw the incident raised an immediate alarm, sending a distress call that activated the Kenya Red Cross Society’s response team in Makueni County. Search and retrieval operations resumed on the morning of Wednesday, May 20, with rescue teams deployed across specific sections of the river. The Kenya Wildlife Service joined alongside local administrators and community members, with authorities also working to warn residents against approaching dangerous stretches of the river.

“This river is part of people’s daily life here. Many families depend on it for water, so people are now living in fear,” said one resident during the search operation.

The fear is understandable — and the grief is not new. This is the first crocodile attack reported along the Athi River in 2026, but last year alone, more than three people reportedly lost their lives in similar incidents on the same river. In 2024, a man was fatally attacked while attempting to cross the Athi River in Kathonzweni Sub-county. In 2021, a 13-year-old boy was killed at the Kitise area in Makueni under near-identical circumstances — fetching water from the same river.

The pattern points to a deepening and dangerous reality: communities living along Kenya’s major rivers increasingly share their most vital water sources with crocodiles, and the encounters are turning deadly with alarming regularity. Experts have linked growing crocodile presence along riverbanks to rising water levels in major water bodies, which expand the reptiles’ habitat and push them closer to areas of human activity.

Earlier this year in Turkana, the Kenya Wildlife Service was forced to kill a crocodile following a series of attacks on residents — a measure that speaks to the escalating tension between communities and wildlife in areas where rivers are both a lifeline and a threat.

For the families waiting in Mavindini Ward, the river that fed them has taken two of their own. As rescue teams search its murky waters, the tragedy raises an urgent question that has gone unanswered for too long: what is being done to protect Kenyans who have no choice but to live beside it?