News

CS Barasa Fires Nakhumicha’s Appointee in Social Health Authority

By

Published

Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa

File image of Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mulongo Barasa has revoked the appointment of Linda Murugi Gebson as a member of the Board of Directors of the Social Health Authority.

In a gazette notice published on Friday, CS Barasa appointed Gerald Macharia to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Social Health Authority.

Macharia will serve in the role for a period of three years effective August 30, 2024.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (1) (f) of the Social Health Insurance Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Health appoints Gerald Macharia to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 30th August 2024. The appointment of Linda Murugi Gebson is revoked,” the notice stated.

Former Health CS Susan Nakhumicha had appointed Gebson to the board on January 26, 2024, and was to serve for three years.

This is Barasa’s first move to implement changes within the ministry, less than three weeks after taking office.

Nakhumicha while handing over the Ministry advised her predecessor to abide by constitutional provisions, existing laws, and ministry policies for a smooth tenure.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) is established under section 25 of the Act and is utilized to pool all contributions made under the Act.

SHA facilitates healthcare services from enlisted providers by pooling contributions, ensuring the equitable distribution of quality healthcare.

Also Read: Ministry Of Health Confirms Fourth Mpox Case in Kenya

