CS Duale Announces Deployment Of KDF

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has deployed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to help police officers manage the ongoing violent demonstrations countrywide.

In a gazette notice on Tuesday, June 25, Duale said the move was reached after demonstrators interfered with critical infrastructure.

“Pursuant to Article 241 (3) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya as read with sections 31 (1) (a), 31 (1) (c), 33 (1), 34 (1) and 34 (2) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, (Cap. 199), the Kenya Defence Forces is deployed on the 25th June, 2024 in support of the National Police Service,” read part of the gazette notice.

It added, “This is in response to the security emergency caused by the ongoing violent protests in various parts of the republic of Kenya resulting in destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure.”

This comes after violence engulfed the country with police battling protesters in major towns across the country, leaving dozens dead and property worth millions destroyed.

The protests were witnessed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kisii and Narok counties.

Other areas that experienced the protests were ; Kisumu, Kwale, Turkana, Thika, Murang’a, Bungoma and Makueni.

In Nairobi, the protestors overpowered the police stormed the Parliament buildings and set a section of it on fire.

The protestors also uprooted the national flag within Parliament precincts while others went inside the Parlaiment offices and destroyed properties and the windows.

Members of Parliament were forced to seek refuge in the basement parking of Parliament as police officers kept guard awaiting backup and evacuation.

