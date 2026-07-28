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CS Duale Proposes Parliamentary System of Gov’t in Kenya

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has proposed the adoption of a parliamentary system of government in Kenya.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 28, in Garissa County, Duale argued that the system will end the winner-take-all contests and allow the majority party in Parliament to form the government.

According to CS Duale, the late ODM leader Raila Odinga had championed a parliamentary system that would decentralise power to the constituencies.

“Raila Odinga and I believed in a parliamentary system of government. But those who believe in the tyranny of numbers refused us a parliamentary system of government. Before I die, I hope one day there will be a parliamentary system of government,” Duale stated.

The Health Cs noted that adopting a parliamentary system would move political competition away from national tallying centres and into individual constituencies, as the party or coalition with the majority of elected MPs would form the government.

CS Duale pointed to India, the United Kingdom and Ethiopia as examples of countries that use the parliamentary model.

“Devolve the election in our country from Bomas to the constituencies. Like in India, like in the UK, like in Ethiopia, elections are won at the constituency level, and the party with the highest number of MPs forms the next government,” he stated.

Further, Duale mentioned that the current system of governance fosters ethnic alliances centred on population size because victory is determined by who secures the highest number of votes across the country.

Additionally, the Health CS said the parliamentary system would reduce the risk of election-related violence, since results would be determined by constituency-level tallies.

“If you have a parliamentary system, there will be no post-election violence, because all votes will be counted at the constituency level, and whoever has the highest number, or the coalition of parties with the highest number, will form the government,” he added.

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