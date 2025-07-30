CS Duale Revokes Placements for 306 Nursing Interns

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revoked the placement of 306 nursing interns for the 2025/2026 cohort.

In a statement on Wednesday July 30, Duale said the interns were not qualified for placement as they were yet to graduate.

The 306 interns add to 42 others whose placement was revoked on July 21, 2025 after being found to have been placed unlawfully.

“Following a review of the 2,098 pre-interns posted on 15 July 2025, the Ministry has established 306 individuals were not qualified for internship posting, as they had not yet graduated.

“The posting offers for 306 BSc Nurses has been revoked, in addition to the 42 previously revoked on 21 July, 2025. All affected internship centres have been duly notified,” said Duale.

The Health CS also noted that an additional 316 pre-interns who were omitted from the initial posting list and had met the eligibility criteria for posting.

Duale directed the interns to collect their posting letters at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi on Friday August 1, 2025.

“These 316 BSc Nursing pre-interns are advised to collect their internship offer letters in person on Friday, 1st August 2025, from 7:00 a.m. at Afya House, Ministry of Health Headquarters – Nairobi. Note that the offer letters will only be issued upon presentation of a valid National Identity Card,” Duale stated.

This comes days after Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) CEO Lister Onsongo was suspended by CS Duale over an alleged breach of regulations involving the illegal placement.

Duale appointed the Director of Standards and Compliance, Ann Mukuna to take over the operations of the Council until further notice.

“In line with this, the Ministry has suspended Lister Onsongo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nursing Council of Kenya, pending the outcome of a comprehensive internal audit of the full cohort of 2,098 BSc Nursing interns,” he said.