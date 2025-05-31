CS Duale Suspends All Nicotine Licences

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has suspended all licenses and import clearances related to the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, or promotion of nicotine and related products effective immediately.

Speaking on Saturday, May 31, Duale said that all persons currently licensed will now be required to reapply within 21 days, observing full compliance with vetting laws.

“Pursuant to the Tobacco Act 2007 and other applicable laws, I hereby declare suspension of all existing licences and import clearance related to the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale and promotion of nicotine and related products with immediate effect,”

“All persons and entities previously licensed are now required to reapply within 21 days and submit full compliance documentation for consideration,” Duale said.

The Health CS was speaking when he destroyed 5.5 tonnes of seized tobacco-related products in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu.

CS Duale warned that illicit tobacco is a threat not just to public health but to national security, particularly targeting the youth with harmful chemicals that impair brain development and destroy futures.

“This is not about lifestyle choices. These are instruments of harm. We must act to protect our children, our health system, and our future.”

Further, Duale commended the role played by the Border Management Committee, including Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Immigration, Security agencies, and Port Health for their vigilance in intercepting harmful imports.

