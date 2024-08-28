Connect with us

News

CS Duale Suspends Export Of Raw Veneer

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has suspended the export of raw veneer materials with immediate effect.

In a statement on Tuesday, Duale said the Kenya Forest Service has been directed not to issue any “no objection letter” for export.

“The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry announces the suspension of exports of raw veneer materials. This decision takes effect immediately. KFS has further been directed not to issue any “no objection letter” for export,” said Duale.

Raw veneer is cut from a log, and dyed if necessary. Once dyed, the sheets are laminated together to form a block.

The block is then sliced so that the edges of the laminated veneer become the “grain” of the reconstituted veneer.

According to CS Duale, the suspension of the export of raw veneer is a measure to support the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy.

“This strategy, which aims to restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded landscapes by planting 15 billion trees, is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability,” Duale stated.

The suspension comes after reports highlighted the premature harvesting of immature trees on farmlands, a practice that threatens the success of the government’s reforestation efforts.

CS Duale noted that by halting the export of raw veneer, the government intends to curb this practice, ensuring trees are allowed to mature and contribute effectively to the national restoration goals.

Further, he said the suspension is necessary to safeguard Kenya’s environmental future and should inspire all stakeholders to join us in this crucial endeavor.

