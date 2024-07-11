CS Duale’s Response After Ruto’s Directive To Cut Number Of Advisors

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has weighed in on President William Ruto’s directive to CSs to scale down the number of advisors from two to one.

In a statement via X on Thursday, Duale said he has no advisors to fire or submit following the presidential directive.

The Defence CS noted that he trusted the men and women in uniform to give strategic advice.

“I have no advisers to submit as the men and women at the helm of Defense headquarters leadership have the required Training, knowledge, and experience to give me strategic advice and guidance to steer the Ministry,” said Duale.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in a letter dated July 8 ordered all Cabinet Secretaries to reduce the number of advisors from two to one.

“It is notified that His Excellency the President directed that the number of advisors in government be reduced by 50% with immediate effect. By dint of that Presidential Action, the number of advisors assigned to each Cabinet Secretary has been revised from two to one,” read the letter in part.

Koskei directed each CS to indicate the advisor that they will retain noting that advisors beyond the set threshold would be phased out of the public service.

“Consequently, you are requested to assess the requirements of your office and indicate the advisor you would wish to retain to support you in the discharge of your portfolio mandate. Any advisors beyond the set threshold will be immediately phased out from the Public Service,” Koskei stated.

Further, the Head of Public Service ordered the Ministers to submit the names of the advisors by Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Also Read: I’m not scared if the President Fires me today Dr. David Ndii declares