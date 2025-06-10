CS John Mbadi Announces Free National Exam Fees for All Candidates

KDRTV News – Nairobi: National examination fees in Kenya has sent ripples through the education sector, with the government initially signaling a return to parents paying for exams, only to quickly backtrack mid widespread public uproar. The controversy highlights the delicate balance between fiscal responsibility and ensuring equitable access to education for millions of students.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi first announced that starting 2025, parents would be required to pay for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams. Mbadi questioned the rationale of taxpayers funding exams for children in private schools with high tuition fees, arguing that subsidies should target only the needy. This move aimed to review the annual Ksh5 billion allocation previously used to cover exam costs for all candidates.

The announcement triggered immediate condemnation from parents and leaders. Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu warned that reinstating fees would lead to a rise in school dropouts, undermining the goal of free education and 100% transition. The National Assembly’s Education Committee vehemently opposed the decision, accusing the Treasury of sabotaging the education sector by omitting exam funding from the budget. Committee Chairperson Julius Melly emphasized the critical nature of examinations, stating, “Without proper funding, the credibility and effectiveness of the assessment process are at risk”.

Responding to the intense pressure, CS Mbadi during a town hall meeting on Monday, June 9, 2025, clarified that no parent would be required to pay for the 2024 national examinations, assuring that funds would be made available. The National Assembly’s Education Committee subsequently proposed allocating Ksh5.9 billion in the 2025/2026 budget for exam administration, sourced from existing school capitation votes. Mbadi explained the initial halt in funding was to assess issues like alleged misuse of funds and the high cost of printing exams abroad. This reversal ensures that the 3.4 million students expected to sit for KPSEA, KJSEA, and KCSE exams this year will not bear the financial burden.

While the immediate crisis is averted for 2024, the long-term policy remains under review, with the government still considering a means-testing model for future years, similar to the university funding model. The approach would provide subsidies only to financially disadvantaged students, a move that the National Parents Association chairperson Silas Obuhatsa cautions requires extensive public participation to avoid implementation challenges and potential increased dropout rates.